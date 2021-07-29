Destination Louisiane: Sunset Paddle

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — If you’re looking for a unique way to enjoy a Louisiana sunset, look no further than University Lake in Baton Rouge. Take in a sunset paddle!

Kelly Anne Beile shows us what it’s like in this segment of “Destination Louisiane.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News