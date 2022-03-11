BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— Baton rouge is just one of many Louisiana cities to host farmers markets on

the weekends.

On a weekend morning –Neighbors mingle, Produce fills tables, and local farmers make new friends at the red stick farmers market.

“It’s a wonderful feeling meeting people.”

Betty chenier and her husband have been sharing their passion for food for

three decades.

“…We see kids that have grown up on our vegetables and potatoes. You know, fine

young people.”

Her family is just one of many that depends on customers to shop local.

“As a small family farm, growing produce is really only about half the

battle.”

It doesn’t matter what you’re looking for. We’ve got strawberries. We’ve got jams, jellies. You name it. Essentially, this is your one stop shop to bring your family together around the table for a great meal.

“To know that the stuff that we grow and bring to the farmers market is going directly to these people that come in weekly to support us – we’re feeding them the freshest, tastiest, locally grown fruits and vegetables we can. That makes me feel really good.”

Fletcher says customers are the bread and butter of the business.

“The ability to have that one-on-one contact and let them know that we’re here to support them just like they’re here to support us. That means a lot. That’s the kind of sustainable one on one relationship that’s kept me in business for 20 something years.”