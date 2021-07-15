Destination Louisiane: Old Bossier Municipal Building

BOSSIER CITY, La. — If you haven’t been on a road trip lately, the Bossier Arts Council turns four next week and there’s a lot to see there. Check out the city’s historic municipal building in this week’s “Destination Louisiane.”
by: Lynn Vance, WGNO Web DeskPosted: / Updated:
BOSSIER CITY, La. — If you haven’t been on a road trip lately, the Bossier Arts Council turns four next week and there’s a lot to see there. Check out the city’s historic municipal building in this week’s “Destination Louisiane.”