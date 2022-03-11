MONROE, La. (WGNO)— Did you know that the University of Louisiana Monroe has a museum of natural history right on campus?

It’s been there since 1962.

Step inside ULM”s museum of natural history.

There are several rooms here filled with specimens and exhibits.

“The first thing they can expect, they can expect to be wowed. Most people don’t know the museum is here, most people, when they come in the first thing they say, is wow.. I didn’t know there was a place like this in Monroe, but it’s here in Monroe and it’s on the Ulm campus.”

This museum started on ULM’s campus in 1962. Since then it has expanded and now showcases a variety of collections.

“The earliest displays probably went up in the biology department on campus since 1962.. So that means some museum displays have been up for about 60 years now. We have plants, we have a wonderful museum of venus flytraps. We have some large mammals from Africa, we have some fishes from saltwater environments.”

Don’t forget, the local natural history of north Louisiana is also on display.

“But, the new buzzword is steam and we have added a, “arts” to our steam room and that is where we will have our big display on poverty point. We will have a lot about the archelogy of Louisiana, focusing on the archelogy of northeast Louisiana.”

And the best part of all this?

It’s free!

The museum is open Monday through Thursday – hours of operation vary – so it’s best to call ahead.

For more information – you can call the museum at 318-342-1868.