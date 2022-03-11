MONROE, La. (WGNO)— Mardi gras is back in Louisiana!

Mardi Gras is back in full swing in the twin cities.

As of 2022… There are two active crews.

The Krewe of Janus and the twin cities Krewe de Rvière.

Each krewe will have a big parade.

The Krewe of Janus parade is held on February 19th and will travel through the twin cities.

“We are looking at 55 units total.. That includes floats, marching units, dance groups and bands.. Which by the way we are excited to announce the ulm band will be marching with us this year.”

And this year’s theme for the parade — Janus goes to Hollywood.

Don’t forget about your four-legged friends.. Because there will also be a parade for them on the antique alley in west Monroe.

As well as a children’s parade.

“The excitement of catching beads and throwing beads are two different things, its a rush.”

“lets head over now to a warehouse in monroe where volunteers are working on floats for the twin cities krewe de riviere parade.”

This parade will be held the weekend before — on February 12th.

This krewe is fairly new to the twin cities and this will be their second parade…

Right now, they have 16 floats.

The number has the possibility to grow.

This year’s theme? The greatest show.

“We will have bands, lots of music, we will have circus themes like clowns, jugglers, stilt walkers and acrobats and we will have fun things that we are not going to give away.. So you will just have to come out and see.”

This krewe will also have a pet and children’s parade.

Two weekends full of fun for the twin cities this mardi gras season.