Three Roll Estate makes rum from sugar cane grown just 20 minutes outside of Baton Rouge on the family farm.

Olivia Stewart, the Chief Operating Officer of Three Roll Estate is passionate about rum.

“It all started with my family’s sugarcane farm and mill in Pointe Coupee Parish in Lakeland, and that’s been in my family since 1859,” said Stewart.



She said is serious about the family’s newest business.



“So I’m the fifth generation, and a little more recently, my cousin founded the distillery here in Baton Rouge because we realized we have all of the sugar cane and access to it and we should be making rum. “



Most rum is made from molasses – a by-product of sugar. Like most spirits – the flavor largely depends on the aging process.

“Rum will be ready within 18 months and as little as 18 months to two years. These second use, they take a little longer, a little more love, a little more patience. A lot of these have been here for about five years.”



Three Roll Estate also makes an agricole rhum… something that can only happen when a distillery is close to the cane fields.

“Agricole is French for agriculture and its a special type of rum made from cane juice. It’s going to be a little more grassy, brighter. It’s been really exciting to teach people about this because you can taste the fresh cane juice through it. I really feel this is a great expression of our land and Louisiana as a whole.”



Stewart’s distillery is unique in that the family owns the entire process – from planting to bottling.



“Louisianians that come in and, you know, we’ll juice fresh sugarcane for them to taste the juice. And so many for so many of them, it’s their first time. And there’s just something so special to me. And I love being able to share that.”



Stewart says rum is more than a spirit – at Three Roll Estate — its a hand-crafted moment.