NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined other city officials, neighbors and community representatives to break ground on the new $6.7 million headquarters facility for the New Orleans Fire Department along City Park Avenue.

The project represents an important move of the headquarters from the French Quarter to a more centrally located place for easier access for staff, firemen and the general public – next to the Delgado Community College campus and less than a mile from I-610 and Canal Street/Canal Boulevard and the Orleans Parish Communication District headquarters.