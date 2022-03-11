LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO)— A Lafayette artist is celebrating 40 years of his work but releasing new textiles. His inspiration comes from Acadiana and his gallery is a must-visit if you were ever in Lafayette.



Everything has a narrative or a story behind it. There’s more to it, it has history, it has depth.



Francis Pavy’s work stands out. His bright design and interpretation of the things around him have truly made him a stable artist in Acadiana.



It’s hard to believe that I opened the studio 40 years ago which is incredible. I started as a glass artist, I was doing Stainglass and bubble glass. I always wanted to be a painter so I started painting and eventually, the painting took over the glasswork.



In celebrating his 40-year career Pavi and his wife have created lynn textiles and wallpapers.



You know that can be an alligator so I drew the alligators than the short bird just showed up.

It’s a very durable fabric. Linen is considered the gold standard for upholstery fabric.



Pavy plans to come out with a second collection of textiles that capture the essence of Acadiana.



This is just the beginning. I can’t wait to flush out more colors into the fabrics and release more. I’m also working on new designs that will be out soon.