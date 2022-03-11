MEADVILLE, MISSISSIPPI (WGNO)— Getaway Houses are popping up across the country. Each outpost is just a few hours drives from a major city.

If you’re ready to *disconnect from the modern world.

A new outpost is just down the road in Meadville, Mississippi.

You’re encouraged to leave your shoes at the door and step inside your tiny home…where you’ll find everything you need – and nothing you don’t.

Homochitto, New Orleans is about an hour and 45 minutes from Baton Rouge – and two hours and 30 minutes from the Big Easy.

For a true escape, you can forget about your cell phone in a special box…

Allowing you to step away from city life and escape the daily grind.

Each cabin comes with one or two queen beds by a picture window…allowing you to sleep under the stars and wake up with the sun.

There’s a kitchenette complete with a mini-fridge… two-burner stove and pour-over kettle… plus all the essentials for campfire cooking.

Outside, you’ll find a fire pit and grill grate…so you can turn your indoor recipes into outdoor favorites.

Homochitto – It’s a destination right up the road, yet worlds away.

For Destination Louisiane, I’m