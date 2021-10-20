Destination Louisiane: Fluker Farms

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — Fluker’s Farms has been in the business of breeding feeder insects for more than 50 years.

What started as a modest 500 square-foot operation has since grown into a wholesale company that supplies products for the nation’s biggest retailers.

“People needed something to feed their crickets and we have lots of cricket chow out here, so we started bagging the cricket chow and putting it in jars as well and we started selling that as a product,” said David Fluker, President of Fluker Farms.

Fluker Farms products are now available at Walmart, Petco, Chewy.com, PetSmart, and through Amazon, as well as many mom and pop shops nationally.