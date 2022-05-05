MONROE,La. (WGNO)— On the south side of Monroe sits a small house on plum street.

“We were working hard on trying to make it a larger place, a larger facility,” said Ross Slacks, the Executive Director, Northeast Louisiana African American Heritage Museum .

It may be hard to imagine, but that is where the Northeast Louisiana African American Heritage Museum first started back in 1994.

“My mother virtually took over as director and so she ran it for the next 20 years and so during that 20 years we went from a shot gun house to trying to locate on the south side of monroe and we finally was given this land donated by the city of Monroe.”

The museum in Monroe will hold quilting classes once a month and will hold art classes in the summer. They will also celebrate juneteenth.

It starts on June 1, with a poetry and art event. At the end of the month, they will have a gospel and jazz concert.