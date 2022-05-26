FRANKLINTON La. (WGNO) — At Bogue Chitto, you won’t get bored with so many things to do.



You can mountain bike, you can come and you can horseback ride, if you’re into disc golf, there is a championship disc golf course.

The Washington Parish park is easy to reach.



“You’re only an hour and 15, an hour and 30 minutes from New Orleans, an hour and 15 minutes from Baton Rouge, and you can get away in one of the most beautiful places in Louisiana that looks nothing like most of Louisiana just because of the hills and the topography, and I think that’s what makes it special.”



For some, that’s best seen from the saddle.



“It’s always been said that what’s good for the inside of a man is the outside of a horse. It’s good therapy – to get outside to be able to ride just to enjoy god’s abundance of nature and we have it here.”



There’s a track for every level, starting with a balance bike course for the little ones.



The park’s black diamond bike trail is called the megazeph — it’s filled with technical challenges including this one– the tower or terror.

If your speed is right, you’ll drop 13 feet. But if you pedal too fast, you’ll end about 18 feet from the platform.



This Franklinton oasis is a good reason for your next road trip.

