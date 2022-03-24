HENDERSON, La. (WGNO) —Louisiana is known for its beautiful and mysterious swamps.

Take an airboat tour on the Atchafalaya basin with McGee’s swamp tours.

“This is an osprey nest here. I don’t see them, but I hear them. She’s in there. Do you hear that osprey? I’m going to get us a little bit closer. These birds, once they mate, they stay together for life.”

Captain Berard is talking about an osprey… A fish-eating bird. You could see its nest just above the water.

What would a swamp tour be without wildlife… Especially in the Atchafalaya Basin.

Armond says the Atchafalaya basin is almost the size of Delaware.

On the tour, you’ll learn a lot about alligators and I was put to the test…

“typical tour, we talk about the alligator. How many teeth is in its mouth… How many teeth do you think an alligator has in his mouth?”

Located just 20 minutes east of lafayette, 30 minutes from baton rouge, and 2 hours west of New Orleans, folks from around the world visit McGee’s to experience the sights and sounds of the Atchafalaya basin… Whether it’s on a boat or canoe.

Katrina Collette, the General manager, of McGee’s swamp tours said it’s all about the culture.

“We have a world map. We had a group of students that came from Oklahoma just a couple of weeks ago and some of those children were from South Africa. We’ve had some from Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, of course, the united states, Canada, South America. They come from everywhere… Japan, China. It’s just amazing where the people come from to our little town in Henderson to visit. They bring their culture to us and we share our cajun culture with them.”

“Every one of my guest that comes are amazed by the tour because some days you can see so much wildlife. So many different beautiful sights out here.”