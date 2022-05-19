LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — There’s nothing like life on the bayou. A place in Laffite brings visitors from far and near to explore the swamp on an airboat.

It’s a wild ride, where you can reconnect with nature, and support a place that needs tourism dollars.

Captian Earl who gives swamp tours said visitors always shave a great time when they visit.

“We get a lot of people that are just blown away by the beauty of it out here. Now the area we’re located in right now guys is called the logan bayou – this way used to go all the way from the town of jean-Lafitte all the way to bayou Lafourche. this is the same route the early Cajuns would take going throughout the swamps out here back when they were doing trapping back in the day.”

While on the airboat, the stories and the journey change depending on the captain.

“We got just north of 100 thousand gators on airboat adventure property, 2.8 million in Louisiana.”

“Lafitte, Louisiana really is one of the last thriving active bayou communities in the state, we have many people that are employed here that were ex-oil field or ex-commercial fisherman – those industries have changed over the years and this has given them a place to land where they can still share that culture and that way of life. Most of them learned how to operate a boat before they ever drove a car.”

The airboat tours every day. Click here to view the tour packages.