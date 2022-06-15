ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday evening, a shooting in Addis left one person injured and authorities say a suspect has been detained.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO), the shooting occurred on Belle Vale Drive, in the Sugar Mill area.

The condition of the wounded individual is currently unknown and the identity of the suspect has not been released.

Officials say the Addis Police Department (APD) is taking the lead in investigating the incident.

BRProud has reached out to Addis Police, and this article will be updated as authorities proceed with their investigation.