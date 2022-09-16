Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Xzavior Darnell Osteen and 30-year-old Xavier Akeem Migel Clark. Osteen is described as a Black male, standing five feet and 9 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark is described as a Black male, standing five feet and 7 inches, and weighing 150 pounds.

Clark and Osteen are wanted for the following offenses:

Aggravated Burglary

Simple Burglary

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Aggravated False Imprisonment

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Use of an Access Card

Motor Vehicle Theft

Osteen and Clark are believed to be traveling in an older model white Ford Crown Victoria or an older model black Chevrolet Suburban. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Osteen or Clark, contact the sheriff’s office at 318-329-1200.