Deputies respond to drive-by shooting near Denham Springs movie theater Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting Saturday night near the Movie Tavern located at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.
LPSO received multiple reports from potential witnesses, but deputies did not find any shell casings, projectiles or impact areas, according to LPSO.
Anyone with information on the reported shooting can call LPSO at 225-686-2241.
