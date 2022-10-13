FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued approximately 40 arrest warrants for narcotics. For the past several months, the sheriff’s office investigated narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish, La.

According to officials, several suspects are in custody and deputies expect to make more arrests soon. Bonds of the arrestees range from $7,500 to $100,000 and the narcotics distributed were the following:

Synthetic cannabinoid

Heroin

Methamphetamine

Crack cocaine

Marijuana

Fentanyl

Prescription medication

I am appreciative of our narcotics division’s ongoing effort to disrupt narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish and surrounding areas. Narcotics investigations are always ongoing and additional arrests will result from our investigations.” Cobb also stated, “I am proud of our narcotics and patrol division who work thoroughly, twenty-four hours a day, to make our parish, communities, and neighborhoods safer and work to prevent narcotics from landing in the hands of our children. These men and women do an outstanding job for our parish. Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office