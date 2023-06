RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On June 3, 2023, officials of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence due to a possible drowning. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the homeowner, Mark Shires, was performing yard work and began mowing around a pond.

While Shires rode his lawnmower in the area of the pond, he accidentally fell into the pond. Deputies went on to confirm that Shires died as a result of the incident.