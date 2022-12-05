NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana residents looking to obtain a REAL ID now have until 2025 to do so, as the enforcement deadline has been pushed back.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, on Monday (Dec. 5). The department says this will give states more time to ensure residents have the correct documents to meet security standards set by the REAL ID Act.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements. This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

DHS says the extension is needed to address the “lingering impacts” of the pandemic hindering citizens from obtaining REAL ID. By the new enforcement date, travelers 18 years old and up, will need a REAL-ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable ID for domestic travel.

