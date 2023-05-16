BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a reported disturbance at the Louisiana State Capitol.

DPS officers are investigating a disturbance that reportedly happened Tuesday, and they are in the early stages of getting information, according to Louisiana State Police.

A spokesperson from the Legislative Communications Office said Speaker Clay Schexnayder released a statement about the altercation. “Since this incident involved legislative staff, it is considered a human resources issue and is being investigated. If necessary, appropriate action will be taken.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available about what happened and who was involved.