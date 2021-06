BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Friday, June 25, a judge ruled that Dennis and Cynthia Perkins are to be tried separately.

Dennis’s trial is scheduled to start on July 12 while Cynthia’s trial date has yet to be scheduled at this time.

The Attorney General’s Office filed an emergency writ asking the judge to return to the original plan of trying the couple together.

“We look forward to going to trial and getting justice for the people,” said a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s Office.