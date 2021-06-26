Denham Springs Police Department’s office cat goes missing, residents asked to keep an eye out for him

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the Denham Springs Police Department’s office cats, Sylvester, has been missing since at least Monday, and the department is asking those who live near the office to keep an eye out for him.







Photos courtesy of DSPD.

In a Facebook post, DSPD described Sylvester as being a large, neutered male who should be wearing a blue collar. This friendly cat, who’s black and white, may walk into someone’s house, according to DSPD.

Another office cat, named Tweety, seems to be missing her friend Sylvester, the post reads.









Photos courtesy of DSPD

DSPD urges people to share its post, specifically people who live near Julia Street, Myra Avenue or Montgomery Avenue. Anyone who has seen Sylvester can call DSPD at (225) 665-5106.

