Denham Springs Launches New Four Seasons Farmers Market

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Flowers aren’t the only thing blooming this Spring season, small businesses are too.

This is especially true after a hard year with the pandemic.

A Four Seasons Farmers Market popped up in Livingston Parish, located right in heart of Denham Springs.

Bayou Popper’s Co-Owner Laura Sanders says, “The mayor’s office is sponsoring this farmers market, they have been doing a lot of advertising. they’re trying to get more vendors in.”

Vendors supplied fresh produce, woodwork, jams and jellies.

Three Peas in a Pod Canning Owner Kimberly Estes says, “My great grandmother actually, I used to can with over the summers and when she passed I got her recipes. I started making some for my husband at work, then his co-workers wanted some. They wanted them more and more and more, then we were like, let’s try it out at the Farmer’s Market.”

Sanders usually gained a lot of business from sporting events, however that changed over the past year.

She says, “People place orders, we do fundraisers and all, but LSU was a really large part of our business operation.”

They had popcorn hot and ready on the spot.

“It takes about 120 seconds until that pops and we dump it back on the sifting table,” said Sanders.

Community members say they wouldn’t miss it, especially with Easter on the way.

Denham Springs Resident April House says, “We got some carrots for the Easter Bunny,”

Vendors say events like this truly make a difference.

Estes says, “I think that now that we are here and we are getting the advertisement we need. I think it’s going to be a lot better, even through the pandemic.”

Customers left with smiles and wished everyone a Happy Easter.

The City of Denham Springs hopes to make this a weekly event, starting every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.