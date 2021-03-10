DEMCO has a message for their members after recent winter weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – At the time, the recent winter weather in the area caused havoc for many local residents.

Some may have used their heating system more than they ever have before to keep warm.

One of the electric utility companies in the area weathered the storm and now has a message about potentially higher bills due to the winter weather.

DEMCO released this statement below:

Dear Member, As a result of the recent winter storm Uri, and because of increased energy usage to heat homes during the extremely cold weather, many co-op members may experience higher bills in the upcoming billing cycle. DEMCO pays a higher cost to our energy supplier when the demand on our distribution system increases – this also raises the cost of power. When temperatures go down in winter, heating needs go up, which increases energy use in homes and other spaces. Even if a thermostat is kept at the same temperature inside, the heat pump or furnace has to work harder when it gets colder outside – increasing energy use and energy bills as a result. Using electric heat in a home uses 2 to 4 times the amps than it takes to cool a home.

Space heating and water heating are the two biggest drivers of energy use in most households, accounting for over 50% of a home’s energy use during the winter months. Members are billed for energy used. We are working with members to identify ways to minimize the impact of high bills: If you have been a DEMCO member for 12+ months, you are eligible to enroll in the levelized billing program, which helps keep your electric bill predictable. This program helps you avoid big fluctuations in your monthly electric bill by averaging your electric bill over a 12-month rolling period.

You can enroll for the program here.

If you would like to learn about energy saving measures, visit Energy Use and Your Bill.