Deadly fire in Maurepas is under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Maurepas Fire Department was called to a blaze on Herman Berthelot Rd. at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 24.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, “upon arrival, three structures were affected by fire— an occupied residence, a camper and an unoccupied mobile home.”





Images courtesy of Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal were called to the scene after firefighters came upon a dead body in the residence.

The identity of the victim has not been released as of the publishing of this article.

The investigation into this deadly fire remains ongoing.