BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Louisiana State Police with a crash that shutdown westbound I-10 on Tuesday evening.

WBRSO Public Affairs Coordinator, Sgt. Landon Groger stated that there were dead pigs scattered across I-10 westbound behind the crash scene. The truck hauling the pigs was not involved in the crash and continued westbound. It is unknown at this time if the pigs being loose played a part in the crash.

According to @BRTraffic, “All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion is minimal.”

According to WBRSO, three vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was injured. The extent of those injuries are not known at this time.

Westbound traffic was diverted off to LA 1.

