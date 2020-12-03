DCFS is making changes to SNAP benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is working on giving out “benefits more evenly throughout each month.”

The changes will occur over three months and go into effect in February of next year.

Recipients will still receive benefits starting on the first of the month, but benefits will no longer run through the 14th of each month.

Instead, “SNAP households will soon receive them between the 1st and 23rd of each month,” according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

The new SNAP schedule can be found below:

Image courtesy of Department of Children and Family Services

Elderly and disabled can still expect to get their SNAP benefits on the same schedule that they do now.

Other than the above changes, DCFS also provided details below about supplemental SNAP benefits for this month:

DCFS also received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for December to families not already receiving the maximum allotment for their household size. The supplemental benefits are scheduled to be loaded onto recipients’ EBT cards on Friday, December 4. In prior months, supplements have been issued after regular SNAP benefits, but for December, some households will receive their supplement before their regular benefit. The maximum monthly allotments by household size can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/page/snap-allotment-amounts.