BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest has been made in a Wednesday night shooting that brought a large police presence to the Brownlee/Honore neighborhood in Bossier City.

The call came in at around 7:00 p.m. with reports of a shooting in a parking lot just outside the emergency room at the Willis Knighton Hospital in Bossier City. An off-duty officer was there at the time and another was on patrol nearby.