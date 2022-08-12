CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The first day of school for students at Central Private School was Thursday, August 11.

The local school welcomed a special student on the first day of class.

Peyton Totty started Pre-K 4 with the help of a few friends.

On Thursday, members of the Baton Rouge City Police walked Peyton to her first day of school.

“Peyton Totty is the daughter of Catty and Shane Totty,” according to Central Private School.

Corporal Shane Totty died in February 2019 while riding a motorcycle in a funeral procession.

Central Private School is located at 12650 Gurney Rd.