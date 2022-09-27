The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Darren Bridges has been found guilty on charges of first-degree murder in the death of NOPD officer Marcus McNeil.

WGNO crews were in the court room when the verdict came down and caught up with DA Jason Williams after the ruling.

Moments after the verdict was rendered, this is what prosecutors had to say: pic.twitter.com/Axn6E6IqUE — Jordan Lippincott (@JordanLippin) September 28, 2022

The New Orleans Police Department released a statement on the decision:



“We are pleased that the jury delivered justice to the family of slain Officer Marcus McNeil. I want to assure the McNeil family that their NOPD family is with them now and will remain with them forever.

The men and women who served with Officer McNeil can rest easier knowing that justice has been served.

I want to especially thank District Attorney Jason Williams and his team for bringing this prosecution to a successful conclusion. It is encouraging to see the criminal justice system work as it should and that the perpetrator that took the life of a man who served his city selflessly will be held accountable for his actions.”

The jury found Bridges guilty of the obstruction of justice and drug charges. The jury found Bridges guilty of attempted aggravated assault of a peace officer. — Jordan Lippincott (@JordanLippin) September 28, 2022

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Bridges was also found guilty of obstruction of justice and drug charges.