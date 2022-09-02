LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Cut-off man is facing a mandatory life sentence after a jury convicted him of raping a teenager while her mother was restrained.

Morgan Ratley, 55, and the victim’s mother formed a relationship online and he eventually moved in. When Ratley moved in, he began sexually assaulting the teenager without the mother’s knowledge. In 2019, Ratley restrained the mother to a chair and raped the victim in another room. Two days later, the mother and the victim escaped while Ratley was sleeping.

They informed the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office of what happened and Ratley was taken into custody.

According to an official press release from the 17th Judicial District Lafourche Parish, the victim testified in the trial and told jurors how she tried to fight him but Ratley threatened her mother and dog.

The trial was three days long and the jury deliberated for an hour and a half before unanimously convicting Ratley of first-degree rape and sexual battery.