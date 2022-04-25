JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Sheriff deputies in Jeff Davis Parish have arrested a man for allegedly selling drugs to customers at a local truck stop.

Richard Moises Arguello, 29, of Nederland, Texas was arrested on charges of resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance Schedule IV and distribution and possession of legend drugs.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies were called to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke in reference to a man selling illegal substances to customers.

When they arrived, he said, they located and approached Arguello in the parking lot.

Initially, Ivey said, he refused to identify himself and attempted to leave however deputies stopped him and during a pat down located a pill bottle containing various colored tablets and a wallet.

Arguello was taken into custody and booked into the parish jail for resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute CDS IV, and distribution and possession of legend drugs.

He was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff office, Ivey said.