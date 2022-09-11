NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A cruise ship passenger had to be airlifted Saturday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The incident happened about 95 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

A call came in at about 1:30 p.m., of a 67-year-old woman having unexplained seizures on board. The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was deployed, they found the woman and hoisted her up.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

The woman was placed on a portable manual ventilator and she and the cruise’s nurse, were taken to West Jeff Hospital. She is listed to be in stable condition.