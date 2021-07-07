Crowley mother relives devastating crash while begging for driver responsible to come forward

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — On July 4, 2020, Alysha Senegal experienced her worst nightmare.

What was supposed to be a day filled with fun and family turned into a day of devastation, one that would change her and her family’s life forever.

The intersection on 10th St. and North Avenue D in Crowley brings back memories Alysha Senegal will never forget.

While heading to a Fourth of July celebration, Senegal and her two-year-old daughter were side-swiped by a driver who ran the stop sign. Unconscious and 33 weeks pregnant at the time, Senegal was pulled out of the car. Her daughter was still in the back seat. Senegal was rushed to the hospital and suffered from a dislocated hip and other injuries. She was forced to have an emergency C-section for her son, who was not scheduled for delivery until August.

She stayed in the hospital for two weeks. Her son, for two months. She says now he suffers from multiple brain injuries and will be disabled for the rest of his life.

“He’s not doing anything a normal one-year-old would do,” said Senegal. “He basically has the mind of a six-month-old.”

The driver responsible has a warrant out for her arrest. Senegal spoke to the driver through Facebook. She asked the driver to come forward. Her response, she’s not ready to.

“My baby was normal,” said Senegal. “He was a healthy baby in the womb up until this accident. It’s like she doesn’t care.”

Senegal says she’s done everything she can to forget that day. She refuses to drive down the street where the accident happened. Neither she nor her daughter can shake the debilitating thoughts.

“Even though we got a new car, she still says, ‘Mom, are we stuck in the car?'” said Senegal.

The Fourth of July will never be considered a celebration for her anymore.

“I blame myself for what happened to my son.”

Senegal says she just wants the driver responsible for the accident to come forward.