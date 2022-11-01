Crowley Middle School went on lockdown early Tuesday due to a report of a weapon near campus, but it was lifted before 9 a.m., authorities said.

Crowley Police Department posted the incident on its Facebook page, attributing it to Acadia Parish School Board Superintendent Scott Richard, citing an anonymous report made to the school regarding an individual seen “walking with some type of firearm in close proximity to the campus.”

“The school admin and local law enforcement immediately followed its Crisis Management Plan and moved the campus to lockdown status,” Richard said. “The campus has been cleared by law enforcement and we are resuming normal operations.”

