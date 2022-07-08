Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office *All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty*

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 29, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult male allegedly soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the male sent sexually explicit photos of himself, asking for similar photos from the minor.

According to authorities, the male allegedly encouraged the minor to delete the photos to avoid being detected by law enforcement. Deputies identified the male as 55-year-old Kevin James Prejean of Crowley, La.

Deputies then executed an arrest warrant and he was taken into custody by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on July 7, 2022. He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.