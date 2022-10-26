Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping.

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Steven Robert Thompson, 43 of Youngsville is wanted for second degree kidnapping, home invasion, 2 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon and simple criminal damage to property.

Thompson is a white male, 43 years of age. He is 5’7”, 160 lbs., has black hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 540 Espasie Dr. near Youngsville.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Steven Thompson, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.