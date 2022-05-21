EGAN, La. (KLFY) – A man is caught on video stealing crawfish from an Acadia Parish business.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, crawfish theft, in general, is a big problem. The latest theft of crawfish happened at the Egan Food Store on Egan Highway May 15th.

The crawfish bandit arrived at the store around 10:30 p.m., after the store had closed. The store’s video surveillance camera caught him in the act. The video shows him throwing several 30-pound bags into the back of a white GMC pick up truck. That’s roughly $400 worth of crawfish.

“For people with the instinct to commit a crime, it’s a matter of opportunity,” said Sheriff KP Gibson. “The opportunity at the food store in Egan was that the crawfish were there and no one was present.”

“It’s a misdemeanor issue, but it’s not a small issue. There are a lot of variances we deal with during crawfish season. People are running ponds at night. Farmers are in the field, and they stack multiple sacks in the back of a truck, or on a road. People will drive by and steal sacks of crawfish and take off with them,” said Gibson.

Investigators have identified the suspect. Gibson says they are attempting to locate him. If you recognize him from the video, or know his whereabouts, please contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.