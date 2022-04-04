CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A toddler pulled from the water on Black Bayou Lake has died, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Caddo dispatch records, it happened just before 10 a.m. in the 15100 block of Gator Hold Freeway on the southern shore of the lake west of Hosston in northern Caddo Parish. CPSO says the child’s mother found him in the water just behind a neighbor’s home and got them out. A neighbor called 911. Caddo Fire District 9 responded to the scene and LifeAir was called.

The child was flown to Ochsner Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

CPSO says Youth Services detectives and crime scene investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

