LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy was involved in a not-at fault crash involving an individual on a bicycle around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The accident happened on Hwy. 171 and Fitzenreiter Road in Lake Charles. The deputy was driving her unmarked CPSO unit.

Impairment is not suspected, however, the deputy submitted to blood toxicology testing.

The Lake Charles Police Department is the investigating agency.

More information will provided as it becomes available.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts