CPSO deputies head south to help Calcasieu Parish in aftermath of Hurricane Laura

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies from the Caddo Parish Sherif’s Office are on the way to south Louisiana to assist and help relieve another parish that was affected by Hurricane Laura on Thursday.

CPSO says as part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force. 11 deputies along with hundreds of others from all across Louisiana will assist and help relieve Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies who have been working tirelessly for the last couple days in response to Hurricane Laura. 

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso requested assistance from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force to allow about 300 of his deputies to take care of their own homes that have also been damaged on Thursday.

