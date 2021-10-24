COX: Voltage surge at Baton Rouge facility caused outages in South Louisiana areas

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Cox Communications has released information on the cause of the voltage surge that happened Friday.

In a statement, Cox said a voltage sure at a technical facility in Baton Rouge Friday caused the service outage across some areas of south Louisiana.

The issue affected multiple secondary power units that distribute power from the facility to our equipment in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and the surrounding areas. Services have been restored across the affected area. Cox Communications