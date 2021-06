COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Special Olympics are back after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

Christ Episcopal School in Covington, La., will host this year’s event.

The opening ceremony will be Friday at 5:30 p.m., with the official start of the Summer Games to begin on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. – 30 minutes after the lighting of the torch.

Spectators are welcome to attend.



Masks and social distancing will be required.