Couple has memorable moment at finish line of Louisiana Marathon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Marathon is complete as Christopher Free took first place with a time of two hours and 38 minutes.

The first woman to cross the finish line was 28-year-old Rebecca Franco.

The Baton Rouge resident finished with a time of 3:18:19.

The 11th installment of the Louisiana Marathon began in front of the Louisiana State Capitol.

Racers had to contend with a steady breeze during the race.

A pair of runners from Wichita, Kansas took on the challenge of a half marathon.

30-year-old Nathan Pledger and 30-year-old Aimee Stuart completed the half marathon and that is when something magical happened in front of photographer Yan Djorghi.











Images courtesy of Yan Djorghi

After running 13.1 miles together, Pledger got on one knee and proposed to his running companion at the finish line.

Stuart said yes and both went to celebrate at the finish festival.