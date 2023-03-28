BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Nathan Millard, a 42-year-old Georgia man whose body was later found after going missing from downtown Baton Rouge, died of an accidental overdose, according to the parish coroner’s office.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark ruled Millard’s cause of death as the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol and his manner of death as accidental.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Millard’s family and friends,” said Clark.

The coroner’s office previously said Millard had no signs of internal or external trauma.

Two people tied to the case have been arrested and a third person is still wanted, according to Baton Rouge police. Investigators are searching for the whereabouts of Tabbetha Barner, 33. She is wanted on charges of prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.