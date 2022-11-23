Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report that copper wiring was cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port. According to officials, they obtained warrants and multiple arrests were made for the following suspects as of November 23, 2022:
|Suspect
|Age
|Hometown
|Charge
|Natalie D. Pittman
|33
|Ferriday, La.
|Theft
Simple Damage to Property
Criminal Trespass
Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
|Britainny C. Cupstid
|30
|Vidalia, La.
|Theft
Simple Damage to Property
Criminal Trespass
Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
|Hugh W. Hedrick
|34
|Ferriday, La.
|Theft
Simple Damage to Property
Criminal Trespass
Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
Theft of a Motor Vehicle
|Christopher T. Stephens
|35
|Vidalia, La.
|Theft
Simple Damage to Property
Criminal Trespass
Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
|Kay K. Harveston
|N/A
|Vidalia, La.
|Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
Deputies went on to mention they are currently searching for 37-year-old Tony Chase Evans of Vidalia, La. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact CPSO at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online through the CPSO mobile app.