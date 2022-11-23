Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report that copper wiring was cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port. According to officials, they obtained warrants and multiple arrests were made for the following suspects as of November 23, 2022:

Suspect Age Hometown Charge Natalie D. Pittman 33 Ferriday, La. Theft

Simple Damage to Property

Criminal Trespass

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Britainny C. Cupstid 30 Vidalia, La. Theft

Simple Damage to Property

Criminal Trespass

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Hugh W. Hedrick 34 Ferriday, La. Theft

Simple Damage to Property

Criminal Trespass

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Theft of a Motor Vehicle Christopher T. Stephens 35 Vidalia, La. Theft

Simple Damage to Property

Criminal Trespass

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Kay K. Harveston N/A Vidalia, La. Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Deputies went on to mention they are currently searching for 37-year-old Tony Chase Evans of Vidalia, La. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact CPSO at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online through the CPSO mobile app.