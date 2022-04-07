ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) — A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force.

Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28.

The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant.

“Task Force detectives, along with other Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Louisiana State Police officer, took Hines into custody before searching his residence,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

So what did law enforcement find during the search of the suspect’s home?

These items were discovered inside the home:

Various types of illegal drugs, including cocaine

More than $1,000 in cash

A semi-automatic pistol

A set of digital scales typically used to weigh drugs as they are packaged for sale

Hines is currently in the Washington Parish Jail and bond is set at $175,000.

The Washington Parish man is facing these charges:

Two counts of distribution of drugs

Possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs

Possession of illegal drugs

Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a weapon present

Obstruction of justice and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

This is not the first time that Hines has been arrested by law enforcement.

Some of those arrests had to do with dealing drugs and failing to appear in court.

Hines is also accused of not paying child support.

“Our detectives have been watching Hines for some time now, and were able to obtain enough evidence for the new warrants,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “It’s always a good blow for decency and civility when we can take another drug dealer out of our community and into our jail. Our officers did an excellent job and I am so pleased with their work.”