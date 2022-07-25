The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kenneth Deloch, 43, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody at an apartment on Jim Taylor Dr.

With a narcotics search warrant in hand, detectives entered an apartment at Tiger Park Apartments around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

Deloch was found inside the apartment along with drugs and a stolen firearm.

These items were found in the bedroom and kitchen of the apartment:

Approximately 26 grams of heroin

Approximately $588 in U.S. currency

SCCY-CPX-2 9mm handgun

Smith & Wesson M&P 45 which was found to be stolen through the Plaquemine Police Department

Mannitol

Grinder

Digital Scale

Approximately 1 gram of marijuana

Detectives subsequently learned that Deloch was a convicted felon.

The 43-year-old was on parole at the time of his arrest.

The Baton Rouge man was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Deloch is charged with Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS), Possession Of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies, Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I and Possession of Marijuana.