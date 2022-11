RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker on a lift station project was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim.

The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. We will keep you updated as we receive more information.